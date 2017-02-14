Officials looking to build new hockey rink to avoid cutting programs

When analyzing Amarillo's economy the team of consultants looked at the city's economic position, workforce, education, infrastructure, quality of life, and innovation.
The Texas Cattle Feeder's Association is celebrating 50 years helping the beef industry in the Panhandle, and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson declared Thursday TCFA Beef Day to thank all the cattlemen in the Panhandle for their work.
traffic stop back in January has helped New Mexico authorities with an ongoing murder investigation.
The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma.
River Road High School students have collected over 7,000 books for the districts elementary students so they do not fall behind academically over the summer.
