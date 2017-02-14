Man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting child

A district judge sentenced a Clovis man to 30 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child last year.

Jose Lopez, 25, will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for up to 20 years upon his release.

Lopez pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges stemming from a case in October 2016. Court records show the victim arrived at an emergency room after complaining of pain in her private area.

A nurse identified the injuries consistent with sexual abuse. The victim identified Lopez as the abuser.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the case.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb said the victim's family was "extremely pleased" with the sentence.

"Judge Tatum sent a clear message to this community that those who chose to sexually victimize small children will not be tolerated and these predators will not be allowed to roam free," Reeb said.

