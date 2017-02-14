Amarillo man taken to final resting place on fishing boat

An Amarillo man was laid to rest Tuesday, but not before his family was able to send him off with a fitting tribute.

Jim Braswell's family is calling it his "Goin' Fishin" journey. Jim's family said one of his greatest passions in life was fishing, so they decided it was only right for him to arrive to his final resting place in a fishing boat.

A photo sent to NewsChannel 10 by the family shows Jim's casket secured to the boat and loaded on a trailer. Flying above the boat, a flag with "Goin Fishin" displayed.

Braswell, 64, owned and operated Professional Sand Blasting & Coating. He and his wife built the company in 1974. The family said Jim never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcome.

