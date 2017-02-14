Flu season's first spike this year

Texas is among 43 states with the highest levels of the flu this season and the Texas Panhandle is no exception.

Two weeks ago, the number of documented flu cases in the area was around 100.

Last week, that number spiked to more than 250 cases.

This figure does not include people who are experiencing an influenza like illness which means there are even more people feeling under the weather.

"That can also be represented from RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and strep because there is a lot of things that can cause someone to have a sore throat fever and cough," said Casie Stoughton, the director of public health in Amarillo.

On the Centers for Disease Control's website they track the number of people with influenza like illnesses and since November of 2016, Texas and Oklahoma are two of the areas with the highest level of activity.

Despite a popular misconception, it is not too late to get the flu shot.

Experts recommend getting vaccinated to stay healthy and to keep those at higher risk, from getting sick.

"The very young and very old are more at risk for those negative consequences [of the flu]," Stoughton said.

