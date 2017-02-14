Support women's heart health at the Go Red for Women luncheon

The 'Go Red for Women' campaign is continuing to educate women about how to fight a deadly but preventable disease. What better day for women to think about heart health than Valentine's Day.

The luncheon in Amarillo works to bring women together to learn about their risk factors and how to stay safe. Knowing your numbers and family history as well as other factors can reduce your risk.

"Make sure to get your annual visit at the doctors," says Judy Cato, Director of the American Heart Association, "Know your numbers and go farther than just knowing your blood pressure. Control your weight, decrease your salt intake, and get healthy amounts of exercise. Just make those good life choices to prevent heart disease."

The goal of the event is to help women realize they are their own advocate to prevent early deaths from heart disease. Events like today's luncheon bring ladies from all over the panhandle together to learn about the risk factors they face.

Both heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year. But, 80 percent of those deaths are preventable.

"Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women, taking more lives than the top 5 cancers combined," says Cato. "Most women don't realize that, they still believe that other things are the top cause of death, but it is heart disease."

In the Heritage Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center there will be free wellness checks going on throughout the morning and special speakers at lunch who will tell their personal stories.

A Health Expo including free wellness checks starts at 9:30 a.m and the luncheon featuring headline speaker comedian Kat Simmons starts at noon.

For more information call (806)-290-6386 or visit AmarilloGoRedLuncheon.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.