Support women's heart health at the Go Red for Women luncheon

The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development.
Amarillo Independent School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday to discuss plans to better serve students in the North Heights area.
When Jake Jensen was hurt in a car accident seven years ago, his recovery left him addicted to prescription pain killers. With his life spinning out of control he turned to Faith City Mission after hearing about Hope for Men from a friend.
Teenagers in Dumas who are interested in becoming firefighters will now have the chance to train with some.
