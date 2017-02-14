Suspect in custody for Clovis stabbing death

On Monday, Feb. 13, just before 10:00 p.m. Clovis police were dispatched to 500 block of west 4th Street on a stabbing call.

Officers encountered Lorenzo Martinez, 50, coming out of the apartment. In a bedroom inside the apartment they found the body of Mary Neal, 57.

Martinez confessed that he had stabbed Neal and was booked into the Curry County Detention Center for the charges of Murder and Tampering with Evidence. A cash bond was set at $100,000.

The crime remains under investigation by the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit.

