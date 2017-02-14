Suspect in custody for Clovis stabbing death

Teenagers in Dumas who are interested in becoming firefighters will now have the chance to train with some.
Teenagers in Dumas who are interested in becoming firefighters will now have the chance to train with some.
Every year more than 350,000 people's heart stop working outside a hospital setting, and 90% of those people die.
Every year more than 350,000 people's heart stop working outside a hospital setting, and 90% of those people die.
As high school students are hitting the books they may turn to energy drinks to keep them going, but how much caffeine is too much caffeine?
As high school students are hitting the books they may turn to energy drinks to keep them going, but how much caffeine is too much caffeine?
An Amarillo family is looking to the public, after a car accident severely injured a mother and her child.
An Amarillo family is looking to the public, after a car accident severely injured a mother and her child.
A Clovis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison today after a jury found him guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges.
A Clovis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison today after a jury found him guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges.