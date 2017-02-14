Carla Contreras remembered through Valentine's blood drive

This Valentine's Day, folks in the panhandle have a chance to give from the heart in memory of Carla Contreras.

Today, Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive for the 12 year old girl who lost her battle with Leukemia.

At the center, you can visit 'Carla's Corner' where she used to sit with children who were waiting for their parents to donate blood. Carla would encourage people to give the gift of life so other cancer patients in need would have the transfusions at the right time.

Folks at Coffee Memorial feel like Valentine's Day is the perfect time to remember Carla and give the gift of life. All it takes is one hour of your time and one unit of your blood.

The blood drive begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 p.m. Coffee Memorial Blood Center is located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

For more information call (806)358-4563.

