Texas company linked to Sargento recall

The current Sargento cheese recall has now affected a Texas company because of listeria contamination.

Country Fresh out of Conroe is recalling thousands of cases of their cooking and snacking items that contain Sargento cheese, that could also be affected by the bacteria.

It's a whole list of snack trays are now in question.

Here's a description of the product, packaging, UPC and Best-By Dates:

Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom

Foam Overwrap Tray

74641-07211

February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms

Foam Overwrap Tray

74641-07207

February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms

Foam Overwrap Tray

72036-88471

February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Clamshell

681131-14821

February 15, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese

Clamshell

41220-03680

January 19, 2017 through February 16, 2017

The product bears "BEST IF USED BY" dates between January 19, 2017 (1/19/17) through February 17, 2017 (2/17/17). No products except those on this list are subject to this recall.

To date, no illnesses have been confirmed by public health authorities.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

