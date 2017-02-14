Texas company linked to Sargento recall - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Texas company linked to Sargento recall

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The current Sargento cheese recall has now affected a Texas company because of listeria contamination.

Country Fresh out of Conroe is recalling thousands of cases of their cooking and snacking items that contain Sargento cheese, that could also be affected by the bacteria.

It's a whole list of snack trays are now in question.

Here's a description of the product, packaging, UPC and Best-By Dates:

Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom
Foam Overwrap Tray
74641-07211
February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms
Foam Overwrap Tray
74641-07207
February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms
Foam Overwrap Tray
72036-88471
February 14, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Clamshell
681131-14821
February 15, 2017 through February 17, 2017

Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese
Clamshell
41220-03680
January 19, 2017 through February 16, 2017

The product bears "BEST IF USED BY" dates between January 19, 2017 (1/19/17) through February 17, 2017 (2/17/17). No products except those on this list are subject to this recall.

To date, no illnesses have been confirmed by public health authorities.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

  PHS seniors donate to storm victims

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:34:47 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma. 

  Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:38:51 GMT

    The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development. 

  AISD to host public forum Thursday evening

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:31:44 GMT
    Amarillo Independent School District / Source: AISD

    Amarillo Independent School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday to discuss plans to better serve students in the North Heights area. 

