Amarillo Botanical Gardens approved to move forward with expansion

Roughly half of the land just south of the current Amarillo Botanical Gardens will soon be converted into a children's cottage and garden center.

Last week, City Council approved to lease this land to the organization after hours of researching the best location.

When developers looked at the surrounding land, they discovered most of it too expensive to build on and potentially dangerous.

"We discovered it right in the middle of a 100 year flood plain," said Amarillo Botanical Gardens board member Barry Peterson. "It was unlikely FEMA would give us a permit and it would be costly to make applications and engineering studies."

Once finished, it will feature an amphitheater, children's garden, event center and an English style cottage.

It will be used for a range of activities from education to formal parties and gatherings.

"It would be a great opportunity to expand the educational program, at the same time giving us a really wonderful additional venue that the members of the garden and citizens could enjoy."

Due to the changes in plans over the past three years and the recent approval from the city to move forward, there is no timetable for the completion of this project.

This project would not have been possible without the generous donation from an anonymous benefactor who has pledged to provide additional support if needed.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.