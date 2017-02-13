Jimmy John's to open in new Xcel building

Jimmy John’s has announced they will open a new location in the new regional headquarters building for Xcel Energy.

Jimmy John’s owners, Charles D’Amico and Erin Ludington, have signed a lease with Xcel Energy to occupy about 1,400 square feet of the ground floor.

“We’re excited to grow with Amarillo, and we want to take advantage of the momentum brought about by projects such as the Xcel Energy headquarters building,” D’Amico said. “We believe there’s a bright future in downtown Amarillo, and we look forward to serving our fresh and tasty sandwiches to more people in the community.”

Jimmy John’s emphasizes quality and freshness in its ingredients, using locally purchased produce that is brought in fresh and hand sliced daily.

“Whether you visit one of our Jimmy John's locations or order for delivery, our hand-crafted sandwiches are served to you by people who take the time to do it right,” D’Amico said.

The Xcel Energy building, known as 790 Buchanan, will house close to 300 Xcel Energy employees currently working in the Chase Tower on Tyler Street.

The building is owned by a real estate investment trust and will be leased to Xcel Energy for 20 years, with Xcel Energy providing management services for the building.

The new headquarters building consists of three floors of parking with a four-story office tower on top of the southeast corner of the structure.

Through an arrangement with the city of Amarillo, the first level of parking will be made available for city employees and fleet vehicles.

“We’re excited to provide this cutting edge work space for our Amarillo headquarters employees, and it’s an added bonus to have a respected restaurant brand occupy the ground floor retail space,” said President of Xcel Energy Texas, David Hudson. “With a multipurpose event venue planned across the street and hundreds of office workers within walking distance, we know Jimmy John’s will be a busy place.”

Xcel is still searching for other businesses to join them in the new facility.

Justin Kite, retail specialist with Coldwell Banker Commercial – First Equity, Realtors in Amarillo, is the leasing agent for the ground floor retail space in the 790 Buchanan Building.

He said another 3,000 square feet of retail space is still available to lease.

“The timing of the Xcel Energy building has been key with all of the moving parts in Downtown Amarillo,” Kite said. “It has been an exciting project for our company to be involved with as there has been a great deal of interest in the ground-floor retail space coming online within the building. We are happy to have Jimmy John’s in a portion of the retail space, and look forward to announcing additional retail tenants in the near future.”

The restaurant is expected to open this spring and will be located at Southeast 8th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.

