City makes change to public comment

Residents needing to address Amarillo City Council during the weekly public forum will now need to sign-in beforehand and will be limited to three minutes during their discussion.

The City of Amarillo announced the changes to the public forum portion of city meetings Monday and will be in effect for the Feb. 14 meeting.

Officials say the registration sheet can be found on the third floor of City Hall and should be turned into the City Secretary prior to the beginning of the Tuesday meeting. The public comment portion of the weekly meeting is now scheduled to take no more than 30 minutes, leaving each speaker a maximum of 3 minutes each.

Items discussed can then be placed on a future agenda, addressed with factual or established policy information, or be referred to a staff member, according to a city statement. A city council member will be available to speak with the public after a meeting has concluded.

