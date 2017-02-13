Amarillo police seek credit card cloning suspects

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspect(s) in two separate cases, who are accused of cloning credit cards.

According to police, the suspects in these images are involved in multiple cloned card cases.

Police say, the Dodge truck pictured, has an external fuel tank in the bed that the male suspect puts diesel fuel in at Murphy’s, using the cloned card.

There is no front tag on the truck and the back plate appears to be a paper temporary tag.

Police are also searching for another woman they believe is cloning credit cards.

She is accused of using these cards at shops around town.

The APD says they do not believe there is any relation to these cases and skimming devices found in Potter County last week.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s), you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000!

