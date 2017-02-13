DPS stop leads to $1.78M meth bust

A weekend traffic stop in Carson County leads to the discovery of over 20 pounds of meth.

Saturday afternoon a DPS trooper stopped a 2002 Jeep Liberty traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered cellophane-wrapped packages of methamphetamine worth approximately $1.78 million.

Jose Perez Ruelas, 21, and Juan Lopez Niebla, 33, both of Mexico, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Troopers believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.

