Proposed legislation changes could provide more produce for High Plains Food Bank

By Rachel Gollhardt, Noon Anchor / Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A change to the budget proposal in the Texas House could have a direct effect on the High Plains Food Bank and the amount of fresh produce they are able to provide to the Panhandle.

The High Plains Food Bank offers fresh produce to hungry families around the Panhandle and new proposed legislation changes could help them provide even more.

For the last 15 years there has been legislation in the state's budget to help the network of food banks around Texas. The grant provides money to producers around the state. It works as an incentive for farmers to give unsold produce to the state's food bank network.

Every 2 years the grant is up for re-evaluation in the state's budget and this year the House has proposed the largest increase to the grant in history, doubling the money from $5 million to $10 million. 

You can show your support for the increased budget proposal by contacting the following representatives, or text your zip code to 520-200-2223 and information will be provided about how to contact your representative.

Senator John Cornyn
202-224-2934

Senator Ted Cruz
202-224-5922

Representative Mac Thornberry
202-225-3706

State Rep. Kel Seliger
432-268-9909

State Rep. John Smithee
512-463-0702
 



 

