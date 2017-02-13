Choking hazard threatens dogs, causing canned food recall

A man is behind bars for driving while intoxicated after an accident sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 16
When you are hungry your head can hurt, stomach cram up, and many become Hangry. It is almost unimaginable that people are worried about where they might eat their next meal in Amarillo in 2017.
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.
Amarillo's newly elected mayor and city council took their oaths of office Tuesday evening and are already starting to get work done for Amarillo.
