Multiple sent to the hospital following two-vehicle crash

Multiple people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in northeast of Amarillo.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m. at Highway 136 and FM 1912. Troopers on scene say a pick-up truck failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and hit a Dodge SUV.

Troopers say the SUV rolled causing two children to be ejected from the back windows. Two other children in the SUV were also injured along with the driver and passenger.

All were taken to Northwest Texas Hospital. Officials say the injuries did not seem to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

