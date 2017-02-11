TTUHSC gives back to the Panhandle through a vaccination drive

On Saturday Texas Tech gave back to the community by hosting an event that offered free Human Papillomavirus tests to locals who are uninsured or under insured.

Volunteers, staff and medical professionals were there to lend a helping hand. They made sure cost and lack of service were not the cases when it came to getting the people in Amarillo the shots they need.

"We want to reach individuals and in prevention, before as we know in healthcare we try to prevent chronic illness, you know and the cost increases as we do not prevent illnesses so we try to bring students out to provide education for individuals, " said West Texas A&M Nursing Professor Priscella Correa.

Sharon Felts with Texas Tech said the idea behind the event originated from a record low of people vaccinated for HPV, making Amarillo one of the lowest in the state to receive the vaccination.

One reason behind these low numbers is the high costs to purchase the three vaccination shots.

Without insurance, patients are looking to pay an average of $200 per shot. Another reason being myths connecting HPV with stars and saying the vaccination is only for women.

"People associate HPV with STD and what I like to say it's about cancer prevention, not STDs," Felts said.

That's why organizations like Texas Tech are creating events and offering free programs to the public.

Felts said regardless of your situation no one should be exempt from receiving proper health care that can save your life.

The event was held Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Tech's Health and Sciences Center, located at 1400 S. Coulter St.

If you didn't make it to this event it is not too late to get a free vaccination shot. For more information and to per-schedule an appointment, call 806-414-9422 (English) or 806-414-9423 (Spanish).

