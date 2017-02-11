Car vs. pedestrian, man sent to the hospital

An Amarillo man is sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon with life threatening injuries after he was hit by a car.

Amarillo Police say the 53-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk into oncoming traffic. As a result, he was hit by a car that had the right of way.

The man was taken to a local hospital and the driver and passenger were not injured. This intersection was blocked off for a few hours as crews cleared the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.