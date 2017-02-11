Fatality on U.S. 60

One person is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon just west of Umbarger on U.S. 60 in Randall County.

According to DPS troopers, 24-year-old Christoper Vandenburg, from Sioux Iowa, was driving a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer eastbound when he crossed the center medium and hit 29-year-old Rogelio Rangel, of Dumas, driving westbound in a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer.

Vandenberg was pronounced dead on scene by Randall County Justice of the Peace, Jerry Bigham.

Rangel was not injured. The factor that contributed to Vandenberg leaving the roadway is still under investigation.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

