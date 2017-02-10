Bivins neighbors treat APD

Caron Babcock, pictured right, came up with the neighborhood support event for APD

Bivins neighbors brought treats and thank you card to the Amarillo Police Department

With many years on the force, Amarillo Police officers have seen it all. But Friday afternoon was a little different.

"I haven't seen a specific group from this community come to us like this, on this big of a scale, to show us how much appreciate us," said Cpl. Devin Cantwell with APD's Neighborhood Police Unit.

With cards, a lot of treats, and simple reminders of appreciation -- folks from the Bivins neighborhood showed the Amarillo Police Department they care about them.

"It makes me feel wonderful," said Jerome Godfrey with the Amarillo Police Department. "It is wonderful to get the support. We are very blessed in Amarillo with the support we get from the community."

The idea came from long time Bivins resident, Caron Babcock. A few weeks back, several Bivins neighbors reached out to the department asking them to increase patrol in their area.

"So, we spent some extra time over in the Bivins neighborhood and everybody we came in contact with over there was very polite and very appreciative," said Cpl. Thomas Newton with the Neighborhood Police Unit.

Babcock thought it was only fitting to give back. Over the last several weeks, she gathered over 20 neighbors to bake food for the department.

"I just have great respect for what they do," said Babcock. "They don't have to do this. There are a lot of occupations they can do."

She's also hoping this act of kindness will spread further in the Amarillo community.

"It's not about us getting recognition or having our back padded," said Babcock. "It's about serving our police and telling them thank you. If other neighborhoods see this and would like to participate, I think these officers would be blessed by it."

The Bivins crews plans to do the same for Amarillo firefighters in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.