Multiple crews battle a fire in Hall County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Multiple crews battle a fire in Hall County

Source: Hall County Fire Department Source: Hall County Fire Department
Source: Hall County Fire Department Source: Hall County Fire Department
Source: Hall County Fire Department Source: Hall County Fire Department
HALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Tripp Fire in Hall County is now 95% contained at 2437 acres.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: As of about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, the Tripp Fire in Hall County is 75% contained. The Texas A&M Forest service is now reporting over 2,400 acres in size. The change in size is due to more accurate mapping.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service is now reporting the Tripp Fire in Hall County has burned through 2600 acres and is at 55% contained. 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency services are currently on scene at a major brush fire located near Turkey, TX.

This fire is located near TX86 and CR-8, on the K-Bar Ranch.

Multiple units are on scene, including the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Briscoe County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Emergency Management Coordinator, Turkey Fire Department, Memphis Fire Department, Quitaque Fire Department, Motley County Fire Department, and Silverton Fire Department.

So far, authorities estimate about 2,500 acres have already burned. 

Floydada Fire Department and Clarendon Fire Department have been activated and are en route to the scene. 

Information is limited at this time, but we'll provide more details when they become available. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Police Officer Memorial service

    Police Officer Memorial service

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:18:31 GMT
    Source: Amarillo Police Department Facebook PageSource: Amarillo Police Department Facebook Page

    Law enforcement officers around the Texas Panhandle will gather this week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

    Law enforcement officers around the Texas Panhandle will gather this week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

  • "Lunch With The Homeless Day"

    "Lunch With The Homeless Day"

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:26:53 GMT
    The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX (Source: KFDA)The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX (Source: KFDA)

    In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day." 

    In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day." 

  • Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:24:22 GMT
    Source: Amarillo Alzheimer's AssociationSource: Amarillo Alzheimer's Association

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly