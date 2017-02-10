Multiple crews battle a fire in Hall County

UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Tripp Fire in Hall County is now 95% contained at 2437 acres.

UPDATE: As of about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, the Tripp Fire in Hall County is 75% contained. The Texas A&M Forest service is now reporting over 2,400 acres in size. The change in size is due to more accurate mapping.

UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service is now reporting the Tripp Fire in Hall County has burned through 2600 acres and is at 55% contained.

Emergency services are currently on scene at a major brush fire located near Turkey, TX.

This fire is located near TX86 and CR-8, on the K-Bar Ranch.

Multiple units are on scene, including the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Briscoe County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Emergency Management Coordinator, Turkey Fire Department, Memphis Fire Department, Quitaque Fire Department, Motley County Fire Department, and Silverton Fire Department.

So far, authorities estimate about 2,500 acres have already burned.

Floydada Fire Department and Clarendon Fire Department have been activated and are en route to the scene.

Information is limited at this time, but we'll provide more details when they become available.

