Potter County plans to improve how domestic violence cases are h - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Potter County plans to improve how domestic violence cases are handled

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo has more than double the national averages of domestic violence rates, when compared to cities of similar size.

To help handle the large volume of cases, a domestic violence prosecutor position is being proposed to the Potter County Commission.

This position would give current prosecutors time to focus on other cases while a designated prosecutor can focus solely on a domestic violence case. 

"That prosecutor will develop some expertise in this area," said Wade Overstreet with the county attorney's office. "Our office gets a pretty large volume of cases every year and it keeps our prosecutors very busy, often there isn't enough time to prepare for cases and take them to trial." 

In addition to the prosecutor, a domestic violence coordinator could soon be working closely with law enforcement.

This would provided specialized support for people involved in these types of cases.

"I don't think we know why we have such a large domestic violence problem here in Amarillo and in Potter County," said Overstreet. "Part of the hope is if such a position is created, we might be able to find what is driving our high rate of domestic violence."

If these positions are approved by the county commission, they will be enacted after October 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • "Lunch With The Homeless Day"

    "Lunch With The Homeless Day"

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:26:53 GMT
    The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX (Source: KFDA)The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX (Source: KFDA)

    In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day." 

    In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day." 

  • Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:24:22 GMT
    Source: Amarillo Alzheimer's AssociationSource: Amarillo Alzheimer's Association

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

  • Area lane closures

    Area lane closures

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:09:47 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay. 

    As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly