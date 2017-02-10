Potter County plans to improve how domestic violence cases are handled

Amarillo has more than double the national averages of domestic violence rates, when compared to cities of similar size.

To help handle the large volume of cases, a domestic violence prosecutor position is being proposed to the Potter County Commission.

This position would give current prosecutors time to focus on other cases while a designated prosecutor can focus solely on a domestic violence case.

"That prosecutor will develop some expertise in this area," said Wade Overstreet with the county attorney's office. "Our office gets a pretty large volume of cases every year and it keeps our prosecutors very busy, often there isn't enough time to prepare for cases and take them to trial."

In addition to the prosecutor, a domestic violence coordinator could soon be working closely with law enforcement.

This would provided specialized support for people involved in these types of cases.

"I don't think we know why we have such a large domestic violence problem here in Amarillo and in Potter County," said Overstreet. "Part of the hope is if such a position is created, we might be able to find what is driving our high rate of domestic violence."

If these positions are approved by the county commission, they will be enacted after October 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

