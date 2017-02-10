Texas811 demonstrates dangers of digging underground - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Texas811 demonstrates dangers of digging underground

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

If you are getting ready to install new fencing, mailboxes, or working on a project that requires digging, Texas811 wants you to stop and call before you dig.

"We always want people to remember to call before you dig," said Director of Texas811 Damage Prevention, Jimbob Sims. "It's a free call, a free service, and it is not going to cost you a dime." 

The High Plains Safety Day focused on educating the public, first responders, and county workers about the risk of digging without calling.

Experts said the risks are dangerous to you, your neighbors, and the environment.

To ensure safety, attendees went through a pipeline response training.

During the class, first responders learned about the different pipeline companies in our area, the different type of products located inside the pipelines, and had the chance to talk with pipeline operator.

Digging without calling can disrupt pipelines with gas, sewer, and drain lines, as well as electric power lines. 

"We want to protect all the underground utilities, the environment, and the public," Sims expressed. "We can go a long way in doing that by making sure we educate the people on 811 and that everybody calls at least two working days before they do any kind of digging projects."

The High Plains Safety Day was the first of 18 statewide events.  

For a full schedule of Texas811 Saftey Day events and locations you can click here.

