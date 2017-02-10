Charges filed against driver who crashed into officer Scherlen

Authorities say charges have been filed against the driver in a 2015 crash involving Justin Scherlen, an Amarillo police officer who later died during his rehabilitation.

The Amarillo Police Department says Brian David Moody, 35, was charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer and a second count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Sergeant Brent Barbee said Moody turned himself into Randall County Thursday.

Scherlen was responding to a routine call when he was struck directly by a Jeep that crossed into his lane early morning Sept. 8, 2015. He suffered multiple injuries to his legs and back and underwent several surgeries during the following months.

Officer Jeb Hilton said an investigation has been ongoing since the collision.

Scherlen died from an infection in August 2016 while vacationing with his family.

