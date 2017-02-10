Texas Tech to host HPV vaccination drive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Texas Tech to host HPV vaccination drive

Source: CBS Source: CBS
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Texas Tech will be hosting a free HPV vaccine drive.

Tech is encouraging everyone to come out and get vaccinated, saying the drive is about preventing cancer, not sexually transmitted diseases. 

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Tech's Health and Sciences Center, located at 1400 S. Coulter St. 

Minors must bring an up-to-date shot record and a parent or guardian. 

According to Texas Tech, only two to five percent of the Texas Panhandle is vaccinated. 

Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled appointments are appreciated. 

For more information and to pre-schedule an appointment, call 806-414-9422 (English) or 806-414-9423 (Spanish).

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:24:22 GMT
    Source: Amarillo Alzheimer's AssociationSource: Amarillo Alzheimer's Association

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

    The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. 

  • Area lane closures

    Area lane closures

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:09:47 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay. 

    As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay. 

  • 1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Donley County

    1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Donley County

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:28:19 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County. 

    One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly