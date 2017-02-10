Texas Tech to host HPV vaccination drive

Texas Tech will be hosting a free HPV vaccine drive.

Tech is encouraging everyone to come out and get vaccinated, saying the drive is about preventing cancer, not sexually transmitted diseases.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Tech's Health and Sciences Center, located at 1400 S. Coulter St.

Minors must bring an up-to-date shot record and a parent or guardian.

According to Texas Tech, only two to five percent of the Texas Panhandle is vaccinated.

Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled appointments are appreciated.

For more information and to pre-schedule an appointment, call 806-414-9422 (English) or 806-414-9423 (Spanish).

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.