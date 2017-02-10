FF: Lopez arrested

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the young girl struck by a BNSF train.
The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the young girl struck by a BNSF train.
As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County.
One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County.
Camp Agape hosted a car show today to raise money for their summer camps.
Camp Agape hosted a car show today to raise money for their summer camps.
Xcel energy has announced discounts on LED light bulbs through partnerships with area retailers.
Xcel energy has announced discounts on LED light bulbs through partnerships with area retailers.