FF: Lopez arrested

Amarillo police say the suspect featured in the most recent 'Fugitive File' has been arrested.

Kevin Lopez was found in the 3800 block of SE 14th Avenue after officers received information about his whereabouts. Authorities say he attempted to flee from police on foot but was later arrested near 13th and Hill.

Police say he was carrying two plastic bags that contained what appeared to be narcotics, another that appeared to be marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Lopez was the featured subject in Amarillo Crime Stoppers in Thursday's 'Fugitive File.' He was wanted out of Randall County for a bond surrender.

