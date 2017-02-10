Hope for new research kicks off with the 2017 March for Babies

The 2017 March of Dimes campaign is officially underway.

More than 140 volunteers were in attendance for Thursday's kickoff of the campaign, which aims to raise awareness and research funds for infants born prematurely or with birth defects.

"So few people understand that this affects every single baby born," said March for Babies Chair Blake Goldston. "So it affects, touches the lives of every family. We want people to know that, understand how important it is. All the research March of Dimes is doing to help save babies and prevent premature births."

The March of Dimes has now launched the nation's first Prematurity Research Centers, dedicated to solving the mysteries of premature birth.

This year's march is set for April 29 at Town Square Village in Amarillo. To make a secure donation or find more information, visit the March of Dime's website.

The foundation's goal for 2017 is $300,000.

