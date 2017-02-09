Police: No credible threat to Amarillo High School

Camp Agape hosted a car show today to raise money for their summer camps.
Camp Agape hosted a car show today to raise money for their summer camps.
Xcel energy has announced discounts on LED light bulbs through partnerships with area retailers.
Xcel energy has announced discounts on LED light bulbs through partnerships with area retailers.
One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.
One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning. Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning. Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home.
The Soncy road underpass at I-40 will close this weekend as crews complete demolition of the westbound bridge.
The Soncy road underpass at I-40 will close this weekend as crews complete demolition of the westbound bridge.