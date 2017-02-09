Police: No credible threat to Amarillo High School

The Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Independent School District are aware of a rumor that is circulating about a threat to Amarillo High School.

The APD has investigated and has not found the threat to be credible. Police believe they have tracked down the source of the rumor and it appears that it is being fueled by social media.

Classes at the school will continue as usual tomorrow.

