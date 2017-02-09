Legally blind toddler sees the world a little clearer

Ryder seeing his mom's face more clearly for the first time

Lindsey Stiner, Ryder's Mom, wants to raise more awareness about her son's rare condition

It was moment like no other for the Stiner family when three-year-old Ryder saw his mom's face a little better for the first time.

"He was looking around and he couldn't believe this world," said Lindsey Stiner, Ryder's Mom. "The first thing he did was zoom in on my face. I had waited since he was two months old to have that moment."

Ryder was just a baby when doctors diagnosed him with Ocular Albinism with Nystagmus. It's an extremely rare eye condition where his eyes have an uncontrollable jerk, making it much harder to see.

With the new glasses, Ryder is able to concentrate and learn more about the world around him.

"He has adjusted pretty well to them,"said Stiner. "He likes them, he doesn't try to take them off."

Ryder is still considered legally blind, but may not be for much longer. The family is going to California this summer for a surgery that could fix his vision.

"He'll be able to drive a car when he get older and play sports," said Stiner.

In the meantime -- Stiner is hoping this video of her son raises more awareness to the Amarillo community about this rare condition.

"I've had so many parents message me saying they are dealing with the same situation," said Stiner. "There's not a lot of support and research right now. So, it's really exciting to open up that world."

To help raise money for Ryder's surgery, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.