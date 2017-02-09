Borger ISD benefits from environmental lawsuit

A lawsuit between Phillips 66 and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is just one of many cases benefiting the Borger Independent School District (ISD).

After a Phillips 66 refinery failed to meet environmental requirements, they were subsequently fined by the TECQ. A portion of that money is supporting the Borger School District with a focus on being environmentally conscious.

The Phillips 66 Refinery in Borger recently filed to comply with air pollutant concentrations outlined by the TECQ.

Any time environmental lawsuits like this are settled, a portion of the financial penalty is paid to a Supplemental Environmental Project.

Phillips 66 was penalized $13,688 for failing to meet environmental air standards.

Approximately 40 percent of the penalty was paid to a SEP which, in this case, is Borger ISD.

These funds will help pay for new school buses with reduced fuel emissions.

"We have an older fleet of buses, so it's nice to add a newer bus to our fleet, especially if it has better emissions," said Rebecca Calder the communication coordinator for Borger ISD.

The school district has been able to purchase three buses, thanks to the SEP fund.

Each bus, with the security cameras, cost approximately $100,000, and the latest contribution is helping to reduce the cost to area tax payers.

"We are in the process of purchasing a fourth bus and $64,000 dollars of that [SEP] will go towards that," said Calder. "We will have to add about $30,000 of local funds to purchase that bus."

