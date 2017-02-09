Fire crews battle fire in west Amarillo

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning. Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home.
The Soncy road underpass at I-40 will close this weekend as crews complete demolition of the westbound bridge.
