Fire crews battle fire in west Amarillo

Multiple crews battled a fire off of Loop-335 near SW 9th Ave. in Amarillo.

According to authorities, the fire started around 2:50 p.m. near the city's chipping site.

Fire crews say the fire was moving Northeast but has now been contained

Both the Potter County Fire Department and the Amarillo Fire Department were working to put out this fire.

The loop was closed but that area has been reopened.

Authorities say the fire burned about three acres of land.

