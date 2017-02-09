Sharing Hope Ministry's new educational center to help more women

Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center for Advancement now under construction (Source: KFDA)

Women looking to start their lives over will soon have a new place to seek help.

Sharing Hope Ministry is a Christian based nonprofit organization that provides services to incarcerated women to help educate and introduce them back into society.

Recently, the ministry received a large donation from a local family that will fund the construction of a new educational center for those women.

"We have started building the Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center for Advancement," said Sharing Hope Ministry Executive Director, April Riggs. "This is an educational building that was made available from the family of Leo Caiafa and so, they gave us $750,000, and we are going to be able to expand the educational program that we are doing at Patsy's Place."

The 5,500 square foot building will be an expansion of the existing Patsy's Place home.

This program houses women and some with children, with troubled backgrounds.

Patsy's also provides education, financial coaching and resources to get women back into the workforce.

"It's a year long program where they can work towards self sufficiency, and learn some skills that can help them change the behavior that led them to incarceration," said Riggs.

The ministry has helped 86 women through the program and they hope the new building will be a resource for more women.

The building will have a 12 person computer lab, classroom and training room, as well as a food pantry and clothing closet.

"One of the great things about the ministry is that the majority of our services provided are by volunteers," said Riggs. "We have about 154 volunteers that come from about 35 churches in this area, and with this new center, we are going to have some new opportunities and some needs for volunteers."

The construction on the educational center began this week and is located beside the standing Sharing Hope Ministry on SW 7th Avenue.

The ministry is currently looking for more volunteers to support the center which is expected to be open in August.

To learn more about the ministry you can visit their website.

