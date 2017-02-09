3 men promoted in Amarillo Police Department

From left to right : Captain Jason Zang, Corporal Cody Moore, Lieutenant Brent Clay./ Source: Amarillo Crime Prevention

Three men with the Amarillo Police Department have been promoted.

Captain Jason Zang

Lieutenant Jason Zang was promoted to the rank of captain.

Captain Zang has been with the Amarillo Police Department for 26 years.

For the first five years of his career, Zang was a patrol officer on the midnight shift patrol.

He then joined the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit (COPPS) and worked there for six years, until he promoted to sergeant.

He was assigned to the Detective Division for three years and then transferred to the Uniform Division as a day shift patrol sergeant.

In 2006, Zang transferred to the COPPS Unit and remained there as a supervisor until he promoted to lieutenant in 2009.

He was then transferred to the Detective Division and supervised detective squads as a lieutenant.

During his career, Zang has been awarded the "APD Life Saving Award," a division citation, a 25 year "Good Conduct Award," and 13 personnel commendations.

Zang currently holds a Master Peace Officer License.

Lieutenant Brent Clay

Sergeant Brent Clay has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Lieutenant Clay has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 34 years.

He started his career on the evening shift patrol and then became a member of the APD SWAT team before transferring to the Narcotics Unit, where he spent 11 years.

During that time, he worked as a canine handler performing drug interdiction.

In 1998, Clay was promoted to sergeant and served two years on midnight shift patrol.

He spent several years as a supervisor in the Narcotics Unit and most recently, has been assigned to the Detective Division.

Clay has received 30 personnel commendations, one Division Citation, and two Meritorious Service Citations.

He currently holds a Master Peace Officer License.

Corporal Cody Moore

Officer Cody Moore was promoted to the rank of corporal.

Corporal Moore has been with the Amarillo Police Department since 2005.

He began his career as a patrolman on the midnight shift patrol.

Moore helped facilitate the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and was one of the first assigned to that position.

He was assigned to the Motorcycle unit in 2008 and will remain there with this new promotion.

Moore is a third generation officer with the Amarillo Police Department.

His grandfather Clarence Moore served as an Auxiliary Officer for the APD from 1956-1958. His late father, Sergeant J.D. Moore, served the Amarillo Police Department for 28 years.

He has been awarded four personnel commendations, one Meritorious Service Citation, and currently holds an Intermediate Peace Officer License.

The APD thanks these men for their service to the Department and the community.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.