Amarillo woman arrested after police find THC in her apartment

An Amarillo woman is behind bars for reportedly selling drugs.

Around 3:30 p.m., on Feb. 2, officers with the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) received information on the sale of Hydroponic Marijuana and THC products within the city limits of Amarillo.

Officers went to an apartment in the 4200 block of SW 51st Avenue and contacted Deana Lynne Lucero, 42.

Evidence was gathered that supported the sale of narcotics at the location.

A search warrant was written and served on the apartment.

During the search, several baggies of marijuana and items of paraphernalia were located in the apartment.

Officers also found THC wax and THC edibles in the apartment along with multiple firearms.

Lucero was placed under arrest and booked into the Randall County Jail for the charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group Two Over Four Grams but Less Than Two Hundred Grams, Possession of Marijuana over Four Ounces but Under five Pounds in a Drug Free Zone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.