Anonymous woman pays off kids' school lunches

Staff members say this anonymous lady walked into the front office just asking how she could help out./ Source: KTWO/CNN

Paying for school lunch can be a challenge for some families, leaving many students hungry at lunch or faced with scrutiny because of overdue cafeteria tabs.

Thanks to a woman, kids at Crest Hill Elementary School won't have to worry about any of that, at least for a little while.

"Some people might not be able to afford the lunch or they might be struggling," fifth-grader Kenny Lacko said.

By February, several lunch accounts can dip well below zero, but not any more at this school, thanks to one person's generous donation.

"Someone came and paid it, for other people's lunches who needed to be paid," student Haley Dibble said.

Staff members said this anonymous lady walked into the front office, asking how she could help out.

Even now, the school is still wondering if she has any ties to Crest Hill Elementary.

"She asked if there were students with negative lunch balances," said Lauren Mitchell, an employee at the school. "I said yes. We printed out a list. She offered to pay their amounts."

The check was to the tune of several hundred dollars, and for these students, that's the ultimate treat.

"I think it was really nice of that person. It shows a lot of kindness," Haley said.

"When she left the office, we kind of all just looked at each other in excitement and awe," Mitchell said. "You can't really get much better than that - than coming in and buying kids lunch."

