Medical students from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center are helping to host free training sessions for the 2nd Annual Texas Two Step: Save a Life Campaign. This weekend, taking 5 minutes out of your day can help save someone's life, as local and state organizations team up to teach local residents hands-only CPR.

They call it the Texas Two Step Campaign for a couple of reasons. First, Texans love to Two Step and learning two simple steps could help save someone's life. During 5-minute training sessions, participants will learn how to act quickly during cardiac emergencies by following two easy steps: call 911 and start hands-only CPR.

The event was created by a group of medical students and Texas College of Emergency Physicians in 2016 after seeing a need to train more Texans. Last year, the event trained more than 100 people in Amarillo. But, this year organizers hope to train hundreds more.

"We have also expanded this year to our ER Now location and the Westgate Mall," says Dr. Gerad Troutman, Treasurer of The Texas College of Emergency Physicians. "So we believe we will see several hundred folks. Just people out doing their daily shopping can stop by it takes just a matter of minutes and you can learn how to save a life."

Even though local first responders arrive on scene in a matter of minutes, seconds can determine if someone lives or dies. Many people are hesitant to become CPR certified because it could require mouth to mouth on a stranger. However, research has found that part is not as important anymore. The Texas Two Step method of quickly calling 911 and starting hands-only CPR can save someone's life.

"So, cardiac arrest of course leads to death if nothing is done," says Troutman, "One of the most important things is early chest compressions. So, this is a way to teach the lay person how to do hands-only CPR."

If you attend any of the sessions you will receive an ID card saying you have some CPR training. This free training will be offered over two days at Westgate Mall and the ER Now, located at I40 and Coulter. The sessions will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the mall and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at ER Now. Sunday, Feb. 12 sessions are offered from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the mall.

Everyone is welcome to attend the training sessions and it is even encouraged you bring your children to learn the skill.

