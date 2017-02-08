Renovations of historic downtown buildings beginning soon

There's already a lot to look at downtown when it comes to traffic cones and construction sites.

Now the old Firestone building and old Levine's Department Store building have construction fences around them, gearing up for major renovations.

The Firestone building on 10th will become a pet friendly, loft style living place with 13 spaces for rent.

Sally and Gary Jennings, the owners of the building, have been working on this project for over two years, but said they finally plan to break ground at the end of this month.

"Our contractor has estimated between nine and 11 months [for construction], but we should have our certificate of occupancy by the end of the year," said Sally Jennings. "We're very, very excited and hopeful for that."

The old Levine's Department Store building on Polk Street has been vacant for 12 years but will soon be home to McCartt & Associates and the new location for Scratch Made Bakery and Brunchery.

"It's a great old building," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "It's really one of the ones we've been trying to save through the years because it has the distinctive tiles and the distinctive architecture. It's really an historic treasure."

There's not a groundbreaking set for the Levine's building renovation, but the owners of Scratch Made Bakery said they plan to move in this year.

A third vacant downtown building has just been added to the Texas Register of Historical Places.

The old York Tire Warehouse at 10th and Grant has new owners who are planning an undetermined restoration project.

"The people who bought it also own A-Team Rentals, so we're excited to see what they do with that," said Duke.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.