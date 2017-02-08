Turn Center will soon open new aquatic therapy pool

The Turn Center is on the final push to open its children's therapy pool.

The 15x9 pool is now functional and just needs a few inspections before becoming fully accessible to area children.

It has special features and can create currents that will give children the opportunity to work with buoyancy and experience resistance that works muscles in ways that cannot be done on land.

Currently, there are six trained therapists who are planning exercises for the children admitted into the aquatic therapy.

"The properties of the water takes away gravity, where as on land the kids are working against a lot of forces," said therapist Treva Mckinney. "We can use the properties of the water to take those away so they can move a little more freely, and as they get stronger we can use a few tools to add resistance until they are ready to get back on land."

For a child to qualify for aquatic therapy, they must have medical clearance by a primary physician and a therapist has to confirm that aquatic therapy is beneficial.

The pool is expected to open in early March, but there is still a need for donations to keep the pool running smoothly.

To do so, the Turn Center's Executive Director, Bruce Moseley said the nonprofit center needs just about $200,000 in donations to keep up with maintenance.

"One of our big motivating factors to keep this pool, is the fact that there's is no other opportunity like this in the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle area," said McKinney. "It's a shame that we would have a lot of kids that would benefit from aquatic therapy but there's really nothing in the area, and we just wanted to really provide for those kids the best we could."

Other therapist will also be able to use the pool for kids with autism, sensory, and speech needs.

Aside from the new therapy pool, the Turn Center is also now offering new opportunities for area children like special Olympic sports, ballet, and music therapy.

"The Turn Center definitely needs community support to be able to provide the therapies that we do," said Moseley. "We have really been growing and we definitely need as much help as we can get."

