Canyon prepares to open new shopping center

A new attraction is making its way into the heart of Canyon.

The center of Canyon has always been Town Square, and the recent addition of "The Shops on Fifth Avenue" is giving the square a fresh look.

"With the square now being complete, I think it gives it a nice hometown feel," said Roger Remlinger, an executive director for the Chamber of Commerce.

Construction for the shopping center started after the city's 4th of July celebrations.

Before the shops were created, the land was just a parking lot.

The new shops have eight venues, two of which were designed for restaurants.

Canyon is hoping to attract new restaurants, boutiques and shops into the growing square.

"I think this is going to have a great impact not only for the residents, but also for our tourism," Remlinger said. "Anybody who visits here is going to have multiple options of places to eat and shop and those venues also help bring in more people to Canyon."

In addition to the shopping center, a new parking lot was also built.

Remlinger said the lot will help accommodate parking issues during city events on the square.

"If you have been in Canyon for any of our events like 4th of July or the "Canyon Chamber Chow Down," parking is normally an issue, but with this new parking lot, I think parking will be great," Remlinger said.

Over the past few years, the community of Canyon has seen a great growth and as more developments started going up, and officials expect that growth to continue.

The Shops on Fifth Avenue are expected to open in June.

