Canadian man hits big, missed bigger

Byron McManus of Canadian didn't quite get the big prize but still won $2 million on Saturday, Feb. 4.

McManus played the Powerball and had the winning five white ball numbers (06-13-16-17-52) but not the red Powerball number (25).

With the red ball, the grand prize would have been $229 million, according to the Lottery Texas website.

He let the lottery generate his numbers as a quick pick.

The Texas Lottery Commission said McManus requested minimal publicity.

He bought the Powerball ticket at the United Express in Pampa.

The store is eligible for the $10 thousand retailer bonus.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.