Amarillo police search for suspect in Street Toyota car fire

Police are searching for the suspect involved in a car fire at Street Toyota.

Around 10 p.m., on Nov. 28, 2016, APD officers and AFD personnel were dispatched to a car fire at the Street Toyota lot at 4500 S. Soncy Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a 2006 silver Jeep Wrangler was burning.

The fire was later contained and there was no damage to any other vehicles.

Police later found that the suspect was seen checking doors in the lot before opening the door to the Jeep.

Shortly after, the suspect was seen walking away and the interior of the Jeep was on fire.

Police believe the man in this video is the suspect in question.

If you're viewing this story on a mobile device, click here to view the video.

If you know who this suspect is contact Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be made anonymously online.

If your anonymous tip leads to the person’s identification, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.