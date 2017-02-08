Warm weather could threaten some trees, experts warn

A shortage of skilled laborers is having a negative impact across the country and here in Amarillo.
A shortage of skilled laborers is having a negative impact across the country and here in Amarillo.
A popular Netflix series is receiving mixed reviews from parents.
A popular Netflix series is receiving mixed reviews from parents.
River Road Middle School held it's first career day to encourage students to think about professions before high school.
River Road Middle School held it's first career day to encourage students to think about professions before high school.
Amarillo animal officials are caring for an exotic animal, after it was found roaming the streets of Canyon.
Amarillo animal officials are caring for an exotic animal, after it was found roaming the streets of Canyon.
A Marine veteran is raising awareness for all veterans and the daily problems they face.
A Marine veteran is raising awareness for all veterans and the daily problems they face.