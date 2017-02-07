A proposed bill could help area nurses see more medicaid patients

Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.
Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature. Senate Bill 1338 aims to eliminate cash bail bonds for low-level, non-violent offenders who may not be able to afford them. The idea is to get those people out of jail quickly if they are not considered dangerous to the public. But some local bail bondsmen say this would be an expensive and inefficient change to the state's court system. The bill would require judges to file an automate...
Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.
The city of Portales is working to beautify and restore long time fixtures in its downtown district in an effort to not only attract visitors but also provide more local jobs.
Texas bill that's been accused of discrimination is receiving support from some local adoption agencies.
