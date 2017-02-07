Canyon approves to restrict payday lenders - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon approves to restrict payday lenders

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
source: KFDA source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Canyon is taking steps to regulate businesses that offer short term loans with extremely high interest rates.

Payday loan companies typically offer short term loans between $100 and $500. However, the effective interest rates on these loans can exceed 500 percent. 

This means people can get caught in a cycle where they are constantly paying off the interest and never get to the premium.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Canyon adopted a policy that regulates the maximum number of payments that can be given out and limits the number of times a loan can be extended.

"There are a number of cities that have gone down this path in the state of Texas," said Pro-Tem Mayor of Canyon, Gary Hinders. "It's not being addressed at the state level, and we need to keep our people from being taken advantage of."

These types of businesses are illegal in 18 states; however, Texas is not one of them. Therefore, it is the responsibility of local governments to regulate these businesses.

Amarillo made similar steps in September of 2014 and has seen great success in doing so.

"There were about 35 payday lenders in Amarillo, and most of those moved out after we enacted the regulation," said Randy Schuster with the department of building safety. "The regulations we enacted protect the consumer."

The method used by both Amarillo and Canyon has been tested in court and has been deemed legal because it doesn't prohibit businesses in the area, it just makes the area less attractive.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Bail bondsmen concerned about proposed state bill

    Bail bondsmen concerned about proposed state bill

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:35:15 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature. Senate Bill 1338 aims to eliminate cash bail bonds for low-level, non-violent offenders who may not be able to afford them. The idea is to get those people out of jail quickly if they are not considered dangerous to the public. But some local bail bondsmen say this would be an expensive and inefficient change to the state's court system. The bill would require judges to file an automate...

    Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature. Senate Bill 1338 aims to eliminate cash bail bonds for low-level, non-violent offenders who may not be able to afford them. The idea is to get those people out of jail quickly if they are not considered dangerous to the public. But some local bail bondsmen say this would be an expensive and inefficient change to the state's court system. The bill would require judges to file an automate...

  • Amarillo man fighting criminal record after convoluted child support case

    Amarillo man fighting criminal record after convoluted child support case

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:40:47 GMT

    Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.

    Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.

  • Coach Gary Gaines diagnosed with Alzheimer's, teams up with Amarillo organization

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:27:04 GMT

    Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.

    Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.

    •   
Powered by Frankly