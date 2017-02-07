Man arrested for home burglary

One man has been arrested following a recent home burglary.
Around 9 p.m., on Feb. 6, APD officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a residence in the 3500 block of NE 17th Avenue.
When officers arrived they could see a male walking around inside of the home.
Police say Aung Myo Phan, 18, ran from the back door of the residence when he saw officers.
The officers chased Phan into the next yard where they caught up to him.
The officers attempted to take Phan into custody and he resisted.
After a struggle, officers were able to get handcuffs on Phan and police say he then began kicking at officers, striking one of them in the leg.
According to authorities, Phan continued to resist and kick at officers so pepper spray was used to gain compliance.
Phan was booked into the Potter County Detention Center and charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Evading Arrest/Detention, Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, and Assault on a Public Servant.
