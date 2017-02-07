DPS identifies victims in fatal morning collision

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a major accident two miles north of Dumas on Highway 287 that has resulted in four fatalities.

DPS identified Marc Joseph, 45, Kenzy Sime, 38, Gregorio Avalos-Rivera, 69, and Jose Chavez, 57, as the victims Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Avalos-Rivera and his passenger, Chavez, were in the opposite lane of traffic when they collided head-on with Joseph's vehicle. Sime was a passenger in Joseph's car.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened around 5 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.