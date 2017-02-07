Kevin Fowler among Tascosa Hall of Fame 2017 honorees

Country Singer-songwriter Kevin Fowler will be among the latest inductees in the Tascosa High School Hall of Fame, along with Michael Merriman.
The THS Hall of Fame was established by the class of 1981 as its senior project.
Nominations are considered each fall to recognize Tascosa graduates and those who have served Tascosa High School.
Tascosa High School auditorium
3921 Westlawn Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
10:45 a.m.
