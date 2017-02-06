Amarillo council to vote on 5 year improvement plan

Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 11
A fire hazard is causing around 37,000 night lights to be recalled after multiple reports of the item overheating.
Our recent rain and snow are helping raise the water level at Lake Meredith faster than usual. This past weekend the lake depth hit 64 feet for the first time this year. Since January 1st the lake has risen almost a foot and a half, twice as much as this time last year. But the water level could start to decrease as early as next week. The Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) said it plans to start pumping water out of the lake for cities' use within the next week...
When Congressman Mac Thornberry was asked what he thinks about the firing of James Comey, his initial response was "surprised."
Investigators have issued two more warrants for suspects in an apparent murder-for-hire case.
