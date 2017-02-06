WT nursing students continue to succeed on licensing exams

Our recent rain and snow are helping raise the water level at Lake Meredith faster than usual. This past weekend the lake depth hit 64 feet for the first time this year. Since January 1st the lake has risen almost a foot and a half, twice as much as this time last year. But the water level could start to decrease as early as next week. The Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) said it plans to start pumping water out of the lake for cities' use within the next week...
When Congressman Mac Thornberry was asked what he thinks about the firing of James Comey, his initial response was "surprised."
Investigators have issued two more warrants for suspects in an apparent murder-for-hire case.
Texas lawmakers are working to make car safety inspections a thing of the past.
Donley County is one of the counties in the Panhandle which continues to have a high rate of food insecurity.
