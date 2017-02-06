"Barrel Chested Bandit" robs 8th bank in 6 months, 2 in Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

"Barrel Chested Bandit" robs 8th bank in 6 months, 2 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A serial robber who has hit Amarillo in the past has robbed yet another bank.

This man's latest robbery happened at a bank in Santa Fe on Saturday. And with his 8th bank robbery under his belt, he's officially been dubbed a serial robber, known to make stops here in Amarillo.

He is now known to the FBI and other law enforcement as the "Barrel Chested Bandit."

His first robbery happened in Tucson in August of last year, and he has garnered seven more since then, two of which were here in Amarillo.

The first incident happened at the First Bank Southwest on Georgia, and the second at the Amarillo National Bank inside United on Georgia. But his latest photo is what led us to investigate, as he decided to wear the exact same thing during his robbery in Santa Fe.

"Our clearance rate is right around 90 percent locally," says APD Officer Jeb Hilton. "It's not very often that we get a bank robber that we don't know who it is and then again that gets away. Most of the time we have these caught within a few months."

In each incident, the suspect displayed a small, semi-automatic handgun. According to police, the suspect is a white male, 50 to 60 years old, 5' 6" or 5' 7," is of a heavy build, and appears to have a gray mustache in many of the robberies.

And his locations of choice seem to be those easy to escape.

"We tend to see a lot of bank robberies that happen are off a major highway. It's easy access in and out of a town. You can get in and out of a bank pretty quickly and then be on the road before law enforcement shows up," says Hilton."With the actions I've seen from this gentleman, it appears that he's doing just that. All of them seem to be off of major highways no matter where it is he's hitting."

With all these photos, officials hope you can help keep a lookout for the bandit. The amount of money stolen from these robberies is uncertain, however Hilton does offer some advice if you come face to face with him, or any other thief.

"One of the things we tell clerks if we see stuff like this is to do what you're asked. Don't try to be a hero, don't try to do anything like make any quick movements or something that would get you hurt. The employer is going to tell you the same thing. They would rather lose a little bit of money as opposed to somebody losing their life over something like this."

If you have any information on this man or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 376-6395.

